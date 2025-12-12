Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) versus Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Head to Head Comparison

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) and Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, N.A. and Bay Commercial Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, N.A. 17.22% 13.56% 0.98% Bay Commercial Bank 16.51% 7.04% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $4.99 billion 1.76 $784.00 million $5.58 10.65 Bay Commercial Bank $138.09 million 2.43 $23.61 million $2.10 14.67

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, N.A. and Bay Commercial Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Commercial Bank. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Commercial Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bay Commercial Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bay Commercial Bank pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Bay Commercial Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. and Bay Commercial Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, N.A. 1 13 7 2 2.43 Bay Commercial Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus price target of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Bay Commercial Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is more favorable than Bay Commercial Bank.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. beats Bay Commercial Bank on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments. The company offers commercial and small business banking services to small- and medium-sized businesses, such as commercial, industrial, and owner-occupied lending and leasing; municipal and public finance services; depository account and cash management services; commercial and small business cards; merchant processing services; corporate trust services; and correspondent banking and international lending services. It also provides capital markets and investment banking services, including loan syndications, foreign exchange services, interest rate derivatives, fixed income securities underwriting, advisory and capital raising, commercial mortgage-backed security conduit lending, and power and project financing; and commercial real estate lending services consisting of term and construction/land development financing for commercial and residential purposes. In addition, the company offers retail banking services comprising residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, installment consumer loans, depository account services, consumer cards, and personal trust services; and wealth management services consisting of investment management, fiduciary and estate, and advanced business succession and estate planning services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

