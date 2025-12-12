Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 775,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $378,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,705,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 26.86%.The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

