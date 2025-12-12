Reviewing Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A Tapestry 3.77% 116.42% 17.30%

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tapestry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Tapestry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tapestry 0 4 17 0 2.81

Tapestry has a consensus price target of $119.26, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Tapestry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tapestry is more favorable than MOGU.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and Tapestry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $19.46 million 1.01 -$8.62 million N/A N/A Tapestry $7.01 billion 3.60 $183.20 million $1.12 110.21

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Summary

Tapestry beats MOGU on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms. The company also provides men products, which includes bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items. In addition, it offers other products including women’s footwear and fragrances; eyewear and sunglasses; and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides kids items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts. It offers its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, wholesale, and third-party distributors under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brand names. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

