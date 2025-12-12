Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 76,625 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempus AI worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 153,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,341.76. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $120,200.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,757.94. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077,814 shares of company stock valued at $84,592,895. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

