iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Stake Increased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $88.20 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3206 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

