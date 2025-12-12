Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,638 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $48.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

