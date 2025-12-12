Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

