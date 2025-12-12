SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 317.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,549 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.