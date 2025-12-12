Neha Narkhede Sells 40,000 Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $849,903.73. This trade represents a 58.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neha Narkhede also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $664,500.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $707,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $709,500.00.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

