Andrew Warden Sells 196,115 Shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 196,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,322,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 241,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,434.56. This trade represents a 44.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEMR opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.21 and a beta of 1.54. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $10,762,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Semrush by 871.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 940,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 843,406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,926,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

