CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,844 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

