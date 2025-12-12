DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 794,674 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,674 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.66% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $390,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,106,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 459,049 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3%

DB stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

