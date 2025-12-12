Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805,819 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.55% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $714,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $950,632.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,343.48. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,060 shares of company stock worth $2,765,292 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

