Camber Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Camber Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent accounts for 0.8% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.4%

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.