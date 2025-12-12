Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for about 1.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $46.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

