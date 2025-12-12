Equity Bancshares, Inc. $EQBK is FJ Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,475 shares during the quarter. Equity Bancshares makes up 4.9% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Equity Bancshares worth $45,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 96.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 213,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 104,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 76,167 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $889.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

