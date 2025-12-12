Engine Capital Management LP Reduces Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Engine Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865,763 shares during the quarter. National Vision comprises approximately 0.0% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 69.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $83,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $29.25 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

