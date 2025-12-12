EchoStar Corporation $SATS Stock Holdings Raised by Darsana Capital Partners LP

Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,672 shares during the quarter. EchoStar accounts for about 7.1% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.11% of EchoStar worth $248,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 282.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,398 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 343,590 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, COO John Swieringa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $1,481,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,496.06. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03. EchoStar Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 85.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

