DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93,110 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $96,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,388 shares of company stock valued at $27,248,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $181.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

