DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $131.21 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 1,678.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,416 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.11% of FTAI Aviation worth $131,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3,692.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.56. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The firm had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

