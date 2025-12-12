Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $32.38 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.