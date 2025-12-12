DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $82.69 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,963 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Strategy worth $82,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Strategy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $183.30 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.