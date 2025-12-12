Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,639 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $40.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.