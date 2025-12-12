Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,418,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,372,000 after purchasing an additional 102,217 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 259.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 143,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after buying an additional 103,580 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.9% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $309.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

