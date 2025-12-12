Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,488 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 178,433 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 242,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

