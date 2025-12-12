Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.60 and traded as low as GBX 3.37. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 3.37, with a volume of 258,529 shares trading hands.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Research analysts predict that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tavistock Investments

About Tavistock Investments

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Johanna Rager bought 266,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, with a total value of £13,317.90. Company insiders own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

