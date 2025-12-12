International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.33 and traded as high as GBX 125.98. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 125, with a volume of 10,915,236 shares traded.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 62,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, for a total transaction of £76,925.43. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

