CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $20.84. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $20.7950, with a volume of 33,574 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $971.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $35,551.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,859,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,705,543. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Reilly III acquired 1,871 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $36,933.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,969,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,091,771.12. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.