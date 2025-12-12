JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.85 and traded as high as GBX 403. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 402, with a volume of 48,620 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 1.91 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 71.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Insider Activity

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

In related news, insider Mandy Donald purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £4,712.50. Also, insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 500 shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £1,885. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,000. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The next big thing starts small

The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.

Key points

Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.

Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.

Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.

