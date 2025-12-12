JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.85 and traded as high as GBX 403. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 402, with a volume of 48,620 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 1.91 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 71.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%.
Insider Activity
About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies
The next big thing starts small
The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.
Key points
Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.
Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.
Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.
Why invest in this trust
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Smaller Companies
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Stock Average Calculator
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.