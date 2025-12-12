Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.3950. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 8,697 shares traded.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
