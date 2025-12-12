Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,238 and traded as high as GBX 1,264. Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,238, with a volume of 8,457,898 shares traded.

Indivior Trading Up 1.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,238 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,182.35. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.48, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

