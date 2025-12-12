Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and traded as high as GBX 0.25. Totally shares last traded at GBX 0.25, with a volume of 653,378 shares traded.

Totally Stock Up 4.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The company has a market capitalization of £491,367.52, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

