Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.02 and traded as high as C$52.22. Quebecor shares last traded at C$51.15, with a volume of 906 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.25.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QBR.A

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.