WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and traded as high as $53.11. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 254,582 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 984,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

