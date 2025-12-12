Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

SDXAY opened at $10.62 on Friday. Sodexo has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

