Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Critical Survey

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.89% 9.50% 5.23% Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Pegasystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $7.05 billion 12.57 $2.26 billion $7.99 59.73 Pegasystems $1.50 billion 6.96 $99.19 million $1.49 41.23

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synopsys and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 6 11 0 2.56 Pegasystems 0 2 9 0 2.82

Synopsys currently has a consensus price target of $559.47, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $70.05, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

Synopsys beats Pegasystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

