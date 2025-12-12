Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Target Price at C$208.50

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$208.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$212.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$220.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Dollarama Trading Down 1.5%

TSE DOL opened at C$197.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$188.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$188.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$132.37 and a 1-year high of C$209.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 135.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

