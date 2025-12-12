EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $70.54 on Friday. EQB has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

