Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Head to Head Contrast

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ener-Core has a beta of 45.77, indicating that its stock price is 4,477% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Ener-Core”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.18 billion 2.37 $3.57 billion N/A N/A Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Woodside Energy Group and Ener-Core, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Ener-Core’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ener-Core is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Ener-Core on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Ener-Core

(Get Free Report)

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.