Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,886 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $297.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

