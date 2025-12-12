Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 105,824 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,824 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises 0.7% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SoFi Technologies worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,109 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,616,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

SOFI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

