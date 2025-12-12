Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $505.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.30.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

