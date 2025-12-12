Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1566 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

