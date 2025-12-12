Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,009 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

