Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,792.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

