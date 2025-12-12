SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,793,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $44.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

