Organon & Co. $OGN Stake Lessened by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,803 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88,454 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.1% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.38.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

