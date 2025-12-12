Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.93%.The company had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.