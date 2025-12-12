Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in MKS were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in MKS during the second quarter worth $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MKS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MKS by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $734,285 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

