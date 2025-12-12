Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.20% of Upwork worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 19,361.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $21.92 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $5,343,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 697,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,080.42. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 18,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $308,833.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 237,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,120.40. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 582,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

